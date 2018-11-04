AfriForum obtains warrant to seize Malema’s moveable assets

The lobby group says the warrant received from the North Gauteng High Court will be given to the sheriff to identify and auction off assets owned by Malema.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum has confirmed that it’s obtained a warrant to seize movable assets belonging to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema to recover thousands of rands in legal fees.

In 2017, the group challenged the EFF head in court for what they say was inciting people to grab land.

The High Court ruled in favour of AfriForum in March, but the group says since then Malema has failed to pay the outstanding legal fees.

“We went to court and got a warrant to send a sheriff to right up whatever assets Malema and EFF have. If they do not pay, we can auction the assets to make sure that we retrieve our R337,000,” says AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel.

Two years later, Malema again told KwaZulu-Natal supporters in Newcastle to grab land, saying it belonged to black people.

Malema has already appeared in the Newcastle and Bloemfontein courts but the cases were postponed pending his legal challenge that the act should be declared unconstitutional.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)