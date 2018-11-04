Popular Topics
400 evacuated along the Garden Route as fires continue

The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department says Jonkersberg, Noll and Kransbosch are the most affected areas.

About 100 firefighters were deployed to assist the Garden Route Municipality and the Southern Cape FPA in containing the Vermaaklikheid Fire. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter.
About 100 firefighters were deployed to assist the Garden Route Municipality and the Southern Cape FPA in containing the Vermaaklikheid Fire. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter.
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - About 400 people have been evacuated in areas along the Garden Route as raging fires continue.

The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department says Jonkersberg, Noll and Kransbosch are the most affected areas.

The wildfire has spread over 80,000 hectares following heavy wind this morning.

The department's James-Brent says no fatalities have been reported.

“There have been minor injuries reported and firefighters are on the ground. Further resources are on the way to the region.”

