WC learner caught with gun & ammunition at school
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it is concerned about violence in schools after a learner at a Grassy Park high school was found with a firearm and ammunition at school.
A school official found the Fairmount High School learner with the firearm and 14 rounds of ammunition on Friday.
The South African Police Service (SAPS) was called in and the learner is being questioned.
The Education Department says schools are meant to be safe learning environments and says it condemns the violent behaviour.
Spokesperson Jessica Shelver says while parents have a role to play, they’re also asking national government to intervene.
“School safety remains one of our greatest challenges and, as the Education Department, we’re doing everything we can to protect our schools.”
The learner will face disciplinary action.
Earlier this week, a grade eight learner from Parkdene Secondary in George allegedly punched his teacher in the face after she tried to confiscate his cap.
Shelver says caps are banned as it is used to identify gangs learners are affiliated with.
The teacher was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, and the learner was suspended.
A month ago, a learner allegedly stabbed a teacher with a pen at Manenberg High School. And in the same month, a learner at a special needs school in George allegedly stabbed a teacher in the hand.
