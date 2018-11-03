[WATCH LIVE] HHP's funeral underway in Mahikeng

HHP will be laid to rest at the hero's acre section of the Mmabatho cemetery.

MAHIKENG - Thousands have gathered in Mahikeng to pay their last respect for late rapper Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo as he is being laid to rest.

The services is taking place at the Mmabatho Convention Centre.

HHP will be laid to rest at the hero's acre section of the Mmabatho cemetery.

His body arrived at his hometown in the North West Friday night.