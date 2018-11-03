Total Shut Down activists send warning to government

Total Shut Down activists have warned they will not hesitate to take to the streets if government fails to deliver on the resolutions of the Presidential Gender Summit.

CENTURION – The Total Shut Down activists have warned they will not hesitate to take to the streets should government fail to deliver on the resolutions of the presidential gender summit.

Government and civil society organisations convened the meeting on gender-based violence over the past two days in Centurion.

Yesterday, the parties announced the gathering's declarations, which include the establishment of a national strategic plan to address women abuse and femicide within the next 6 months.

Both civil society and government agree that gender-based violence and femicide have reached crisis levels in the country and urgent steps need to be taken to stop the scourge.

The Presidency's Olive Shisana said, “They should establish a functional council and should do so in six months. The president should champion it.”



The movement's Brenda Madumise says they will work closely with government to ensure that resolutions from this conference are implemented soon.

“If what we have agreed upon does not materialise, we are back into the streets.”

The parties have committed amongst others, to fast track the review of existing laws and policies on violence to be victim centered, and to ensure the country's laws respond effectively to women abuse and femicide.