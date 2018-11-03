Total Shut Down activists send warning to government
Total Shut Down activists have warned they will not hesitate to take to the streets if government fails to deliver on the resolutions of the Presidential Gender Summit.
CENTURION – The Total Shut Down activists have warned they will not hesitate to take to the streets should government fail to deliver on the resolutions of the presidential gender summit.
Government and civil society organisations convened the meeting on gender-based violence over the past two days in Centurion.
Yesterday, the parties announced the gathering's declarations, which include the establishment of a national strategic plan to address women abuse and femicide within the next 6 months.
Both civil society and government agree that gender-based violence and femicide have reached crisis levels in the country and urgent steps need to be taken to stop the scourge.
The Presidency's Olive Shisana said, “They should establish a functional council and should do so in six months. The president should champion it.”
The movement's Brenda Madumise says they will work closely with government to ensure that resolutions from this conference are implemented soon.
“If what we have agreed upon does not materialise, we are back into the streets.”
The parties have committed amongst others, to fast track the review of existing laws and policies on violence to be victim centered, and to ensure the country's laws respond effectively to women abuse and femicide.
Popular in Local
-
Clinton warns Ramaphosa on handling land expropriation
-
Mourners gather at HHP’s family home ahead of funeral
-
EFF says firing of Tom Moyane was unlawful
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
[WATCH] HHP's body transported to childhood home
-
[WATCH] Judge rules HHP's funeral must go on
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.