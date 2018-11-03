Thousands expected to pay their last respects to HHP

HHP's funeral will be led by the North West government alongside the family as he has been afforded an official provincial funeral.

MAHIKENG - Thousands are expected to pay their last respect for late rapper Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo as he is being laid to rest.

His funeral services is expected to get underway at 7am at Mmabatho Convention Centre.

#HHPFuneral mourners gathering at the home of Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo to pay their respects ahead of the funeral tomorrow. BD pic.twitter.com/sV148uXvKn — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2018

Yesterday, the High Court in Johannesburg ruled that the service could go ahead after it denied an application by his wife Lerato Sengadi to stop Jabba's burial.

The judge says, lawfully #LeratoSengadi would be correct to stop the funeral, however applying Ubuntu and that #HHP believed in African culture, it would not be judicious to stop interdict the funeral from going ahead. #HHPFuneral KM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2018

It is not yet clear if Sengadi will attend the funeral.