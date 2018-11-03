Popular Topics
Thousands expected to pay their last respects to HHP

HHP's funeral will be led by the North West government alongside the family as he has been afforded an official provincial funeral.

Mourners gather at the home of Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo in Mahikeng on 2 November 2018 to pay their respects ahead of the funeral. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
Mourners gather at the home of Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo in Mahikeng on 2 November 2018 to pay their respects ahead of the funeral. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
27 minutes ago

MAHIKENG - Thousands are expected to pay their last respect for late rapper Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo as he is being laid to rest.

His funeral services is expected to get underway at 7am at Mmabatho Convention Centre.

Yesterday, the High Court in Johannesburg ruled that the service could go ahead after it denied an application by his wife Lerato Sengadi to stop Jabba's burial.

The burial will be led by the North West government alongside the family as he has been afforded an official provincial funeral.

It is not yet clear if Sengadi will attend the funeral.

