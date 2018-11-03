Socialist Revolutionary Workers' Party outlines plan of action

Numsa was granted permission to register the political party on Saturday after the Electoral Commission of South Africa rejected its application back in July.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa’s (Numsa) newly registered political body, the Socialist Revolutionary Workers' Party, has outlined its plan of action for the coming months.

The union was granted permission to register the political party on Saturday after the Electoral Commission of South Africa rejected its application back in July due to issues relating to the party’s name and logo.

The goals of the party include fighting capitalism, which it claims is a failed system in South Africa.

Interim member of the organisation’s national working committee Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says, “Our focus right now is to educate and deliver the consciousness among the working class. So that they know the power that they have because they are the ones who must lead this nation, and they are the ones who must find solutions for all the problems we face as a society.”

The party is set to meet in the coming months to finalise structures and positions to be occupied by members across the country.