Socialist revolutionary party unapologetic in its fight against capitalism

JOHANNESBURG - The Socialist Revolutionary Workers’ Party (SRWP) says it is unapologetic in its fight against capitalism.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) was granted permission on Saturday morning to register the political party, which says its aligned to socialism.

In the past couple of months, Numsa had set up offices around the country in preparation for the party’s registration, which is set to contest in 2019’s elections.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) rejected the union’s application back in July due to issues surrounding the party’s name and logo

Interim member of the party’s national working committee Phakamile Hlubi-Majola has welcomed the move and says it will fight for the working class.

“The SRWP’s goals are to try to strive for genuine equality and genuine freedom for the working class majority in this country. We’re promoting socialism and unashamed about that.”