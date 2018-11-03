Sanef condemns cops’ assault of Pretoria journalist

Police officers and metro police broke into Frans Sello Machate's house in Equestria where they ransacked his office and assaulted him in front of his family.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has condemned the assault of a Pretoria based journalist by police.

Members of the saps and the Tshwane metro broke into Frans Sello Machate's house in Equestria on Wednesday where they ransacked his office and assaulted him in front of his family.

Sanef's Reggy Moalusi said, “We call on the police to respect the rule of law and stop thinking of themselves as above the law.”