SA athlete Gerda Steyn preparing for New York marathon

Steyn, who won the Two Oceans Marathon earlier this year, was invited to join a field of elite women in one of the most competitive in recent years.

South African athlete Gerda Steyn. Picture: Twitter @gerdarun.
South African athlete Gerda Steyn. Picture: Twitter @gerdarun.
3 hours ago

NEW YORK - South African athlete Gerda Steyn is gearing up for the New York City Marathon.

Steyn, who won the Two Oceans Marathon earlier this year, was invited to join a field of elite women that’s considered to be one of the most competitive in recent years.

She told Eyewitness News she’s been preparing for a course that’s a little different to one’s she’s familiar with.

“New York is not flattest, there are bridges you have to climb, but I trained a lot.”

It’s her first time in New York and she says knowing she’s part of a line-up that includes the best women runners at the moment, makes it all the more memorable.

“It makes me feel more excited and more excited.”

At least 50,000 people are expected to take part in the marathon.

