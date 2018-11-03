Russia to host talks with Afghan leaders, Taliban delegation
Russia in August proposed holding multilateral peace talks in Moscow and invited 12 countries and the Taliban to attend a summit.
MOSCOW - Russia said on Saturday that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had agreed to send a group of senior politicians to peace talks in Moscow, at which a delegation representing the Taliban would be present.
Russia in August proposed holding multilateral peace talks in Moscow and invited 12 countries and the Taliban to attend a summit the following month. But the meeting was postponed after Ghani rejected the invitation claiming talks with the Taliban should be led by the Afghan government.
In a statement on Saturday, Russia’s foreign ministry said the talks were now confirmed to be held on 9 November.
“It will be the first time that a delegation from the Taliban’s political office in Doha will attend such a high-level international meeting,” the foreign ministry said.
The ministry has invited several other countries to send representatives, including India, Iran, Pakistan, China and the United States.
