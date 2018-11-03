Ramaphosa urges Hanover Park parents to ensure their kids get education

Ramaphosa raised concern about a high number of children of school going age in Hanover Park who do not attend school.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa raised concern about a high number of children of school going age in Hanover Park who do not attend school.

Ramaphosa aired this grievance following a walkabout in the community yesterday before officially launching the police's anti-gang unit.

He interacted with children in the area who were not in school.

Ramaphosa has told parents that it's their responsibility to ensure children get educated.

“You must not compromise on the future of your children because education as Madiba said is the only weapon we have to get out of poverty and gangsterism.”