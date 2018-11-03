PSL to observe moment of silence for Roger Sikhakhane
Sikhakhane also coached Chippa United on several occasions along with the now defunct Thanda Royal Zulu in the Premier Soccer League.
JOHANNESBURG – Premier Soccer League (PSL) will observe moment of silence for late Royal Eagles coach Roger Sikhakhane.
MOMENT OF SILENCE:— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) November 3, 2018
The Premier Soccer League will observe a moment of silence for the late Royal Eagles coach, Roger Sikhakhane.
This will apply at all Telkom Knockout and National First Division fixtures taking place this weekend. pic.twitter.com/0UtVKiG3Cr
Sikhakhane passed away on Saturday at the age of 42.
He also coached Chippa United on several occasions along with the now defunct Thanda Royal Zulu in the Premier Soccer League.
The cause of Sikhakhane’s death is still unknown.
Popular in Sport
-
Former Chippa United coach Roger Sikhakhane has died
-
Baxter defends his players over Seychelles beach photos
-
Springbok skipper Kolisi heads to Twickenham buoyed by New Zealand win
-
SA athlete Gerda Steyn preparing for New York marathon
-
Bulls trio to link up with Stade France on short-term deal
-
Simone Biles claims record 13th world gold medal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.