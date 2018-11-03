PSL to observe moment of silence for Roger Sikhakhane

JOHANNESBURG – Premier Soccer League (PSL) will observe moment of silence for late Royal Eagles coach Roger Sikhakhane.

MOMENT OF SILENCE:



This will apply at all Telkom Knockout and National First Division fixtures taking place this weekend. pic.twitter.com/0UtVKiG3Cr — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) November 3, 2018

Sikhakhane passed away on Saturday at the age of 42.

He also coached Chippa United on several occasions along with the now defunct Thanda Royal Zulu in the Premier Soccer League.

The cause of Sikhakhane’s death is still unknown.