Police continue search for prime suspect in Vlakfontein murders

Police have released a man they detained in connection with the murders, saying they couldn’t link him to the killings.

FILE: A sandal of one of the victims who was killed in their home in Vlakfontein. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
FILE: A sandal of one of the victims who was killed in their home in Vlakfontein. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are still searching for the killer responsible for the death of the seven people whose bodies were discovered in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg earlier this week.

The bodies of the seven people were found buried in the sand.

Police have released a man they detained in connection with the murders, saying they couldn’t link him to the killings.

The funeral for the seven victims has been planned for Sunday.

“Our investigation is continuing. We’re still looking for Sibusiso Ernest Khoza, who is a prime suspect in this case. He’s still at large and we appeal to the community; if anyone who knows the whereabouts of Khoza to contact a police station,” says police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

