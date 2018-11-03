Plato vows to prioritise crime fighting as CT mayor
Plato has emphasised residents' needs will be his top-priority.
CAPE TOWN - Incoming Cape Town Mayor, Dan Plato, has vowed to prioritise crime fighting during his time in office.
Plato was this week sworn in as a city councillor.
He will be elected as city of cape town executive mayor at a full council meeting next Tuesday.
“My sole focus will be to work with the province and the metro police to make our communities safer and ensure that children are able to go to school without fear of stray bullets.”
