One killed in car crash on N1 near Waterberg
It’s understood the collision happened after a car plunged into a stationary truck from behind.
JOHANNESBURG - One person has been killed and three others left in a critical condition following a car crash on the N1 near Waterberg in Limpopo.
Police have since re-appealed for motorists to rest if they feel fatigued while behind the wheel.
“If you’re tired please rest and resume your trip when you know that you’re in a good condition to drive because preliminary reports will indicate that the driver was either reckless or fatigues,” says Limpopo Department of Transport spokesperson Matome Moremi Taueatsoala.
