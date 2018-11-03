NW premier describes HHP as a hero

Job Mokgoro says Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo has put the North West on the national map with his music.

MAHIKENG - North West Premier Job Mokgoro has described Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo as a hero who has put the province on the national map with his music.

Mokgoro has delivered a eulogy at the funeral of the rapper in Mahikeng in the North West.

HHP died at his Randpark Ridge home last week.

The premier says HHP is an example of the best North West can offer.

Mokgoro says the late artist is a national hero who deserves to be remembered that way.

“Jabba never missed an opportunity through his lyrics for anyone who cared to listen. He was aware of his roots and where he came from.”

Many fans along with family gathered at the Mmabatho Convention Centre to pay tribute to the rapper.

The high court ruled yesterday that the funeral can go ahead after a dispute involving his customary wife - Lerato Sengadi - who wanted it to be stopped.