NW premier describes HHP as a hero

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

NW premier describes HHP as a hero

Job Mokgoro says Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo has put the North West on the national map with his music.

HHP's casket in Mmabatho Convention Centre in the North West. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
HHP's casket in Mmabatho Convention Centre in the North West. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
45 minutes ago

MAHIKENG - North West Premier Job Mokgoro has described Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo as a hero who has put the province on the national map with his music.

Mokgoro has delivered a eulogy at the funeral of the rapper in Mahikeng in the North West.

HHP died at his Randpark Ridge home last week.

The premier says HHP is an example of the best North West can offer.

Mokgoro says the late artist is a national hero who deserves to be remembered that way.

“Jabba never missed an opportunity through his lyrics for anyone who cared to listen. He was aware of his roots and where he came from.”

Many fans along with family gathered at the Mmabatho Convention Centre to pay tribute to the rapper.

The high court ruled yesterday that the funeral can go ahead after a dispute involving his customary wife - Lerato Sengadi - who wanted it to be stopped.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA