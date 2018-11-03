Numsa to contest elections next year
Structures are expected to be finalized in coming weeks with interim officials being put in place.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers South Africa (Numsa) has been given the go ahead to register a political party.
The union's attempts to register a workers' party was blocked in July by the Independent Electorate Commission due to a problem with the party's logo.
The socialist revolutionary workers' party will be registered to contest election next year.
Numsa spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said, “We welcome the decision which is going to strengthen the work that we’ve already been doing on the ground.”
