Numsa to contest elections next year

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers South Africa (Numsa) has been given the go ahead to register a political party.

The union's attempts to register a workers' party was blocked in July by the Independent Electorate Commission due to a problem with the party's logo.

The socialist revolutionary workers' party will be registered to contest election next year.

Structures are expected to be finalized in coming weeks with interim officials being put in place.

Numsa spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said, “We welcome the decision which is going to strengthen the work that we’ve already been doing on the ground.”