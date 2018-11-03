Moyane was afforded ample opportunity at the Nugent Commission, Ramaphosa says
Ramaphosa rejects Moyane’s claim that he threatened him but admits asking him to step down.
PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is satisfied Tom Moyane was afforded ample opportunity to make submissions to the Nugent Commission of Inquiry but instead he chose not to.
The president makes the comments in an affidavit to the Constitutional Court in which he defends his decision to fire Moyane.
The former commissioner has turned to the Apex Court to challenge the president’s decision to establish the inquiry as well as his disciplinary hearing.
In his affidavit, Ramaphosa recalled the meeting he had with Moyane at his house weeks before he suspended him.
The president says he told him that the commissioner was the nerve centre of the organization and the crisis at Sars was a strong indicator that Moyane was not leading in the manner required.
The president further rejected the former commissioners claim that media reports about him amount to a propaganda campaign, saying they could be easily explained by the existence of significant evidence of wrongdoing on Moyane’s part.
Moyane’s attorney says they will decide on a way forward after studying the affidavit.
