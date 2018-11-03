Makhura confident Ramaphosa will do something about e-tolls
Makhura says the ANC in the province and its national structures have been united on the scrapping of e-tolls.
PRETORIA – Gauteng Premier David Makhura says he is confident President Cyril Ramaphosa will "do something about e-tolls" as hundreds of ANC members in the province submitted a memorandum pleading with him to scrap the controversial system.
Ramaphosa has to consider the request to look at alternative ways to pay off Sanral's debt.
#Etolls Radebe has signed the memorandum. pic.twitter.com/BuTADwj7wD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2018
Yesterday, civil society groups including Outa joined the ANC in Gauteng and Cosatu to march on government to list their demands at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Sanral has billions of rands owed to them which motorists are refusing to pay, arguing that they were never consulted when the system became law in December 2013.
#Etolls Makhura: The etolls shall fall. pic.twitter.com/xPWxNiMPRF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2018
But when asked why Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has called on motorists to pay their outstanding e-toll bills Makhura had this to say:
“It’s government, government is a different thing altogether. I am talking about the ANC and alliance partners, we are at one.”
Meanwhile, the ANC in Gauteng's Panyaza Lesufi called party members to campaign for the party and ensure e-tolls are scrapped before elections.
“Please let’s put action to work and go door-to-door.”
Makhura has hit out at the DA's Gauteng premier candidate, saying Solly Msimanga failed to scrap etolls as he promised he will do in order to become Tshwane mayor in 2016.
#Etolls Panyaza Lesufi calls today’s march a historic one. pic.twitter.com/xyRU9LZPEB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2018
