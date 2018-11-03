Justin Bieber gets face tattoo
The ‘Love Yourself’ hitmaker and his partner Hailey Baldwin have had matching inkings.
LONDON - Justin Bieber has reportedly had his face tattooed with an inking matching one that Hailey Baldwin has.
The Love Yourself hitmaker and his partner Baldwin - who he is believed to have secretly married in September - have had matching inkings, and the Canadian superstar opted for a “thin and delicate” design next to his eyebrow.
Celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang - whose real name is Keith McCurdy - told Page Six TV: “They each got a tattoo. Bieber’s tattoo is on his face, and I haven’t seen any photos of it - so he’s doing a good job of laying low.
It’s really thin and delicate. And [it’s] also not a traditional couples’ tattoo... I don’t want to give away what it is until the press gets a hold of it.”
But Bang Bang confirmed the inking was next to 24-year-old Bieber’s eyebrow and revealed it includes “little words”.
It has been suggested the tiny tattoo is of the word Grace, and another tattoo artist, JonBoy - who previously created another near-invisible facial inking for Bieber - recently shared a photo of the Never Say Never hitmaker and the 23-year-old model which was captioned “Style&Grace”.
Bang Bang is unsure if couple’s tattoos are increasing in popularity or if it’s just that people are paying more attention to stars’ body art.
He said: “I don’t know if more couples are doing it now, but I do think the media’s taking more notice. Now they’ll get these tattoos, and there’ll be 1,000 articles about them... People are really curious about these tattoos and their meanings.”
The tattooist has inked a number of celebrities over the years, including Adele, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez and even made Rihanna cry.
He said: “I’ve done some tattoos on celebrities in really painful spots. I’ve made Rihanna cry, because it’s been so painful on certain body parts.
“It was the tattoo on her ankle area, the Egyptian falcon. I think just being tattooed on your foot. She was not feeling it - but she thugged up.”
