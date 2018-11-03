JP Smith: 5,000 killed in CT since disbanding of Anti-Gang Unit in 2000

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Police Bheki Cele formally launched the specialised unit in Hanover Park.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Mayoral committee (Mayco) member JP Smith says 5,000 gang-related murders have occurred since the Anti-Gang Unit was disbanded in 2002.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Police Bheki Cele formally launched the specialised unit in Hanover Park this week.

The unit consists of 95 members who have made more than 50 arrests since their operational deployment in October.

Smith says no one should be applauding the National Government for finally doing the right thing.

“We should be asking; why did you do so little? Why did more than 5,000 people have to die before you remembered your duty? The City of Cape Town never forgot its duty. While the national government was sleeping and depriving communities of the Cape Flat, the City tried with its limited police resources to step into the bridge left by the national government.”

