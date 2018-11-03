JP Smith: 5,000 killed in CT since disbanding of Anti-Gang Unit in 2000
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Police Bheki Cele formally launched the specialised unit in Hanover Park.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Mayoral committee (Mayco) member JP Smith says 5,000 gang-related murders have occurred since the Anti-Gang Unit was disbanded in 2002.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Police Bheki Cele formally launched the specialised unit in Hanover Park this week.
The unit consists of 95 members who have made more than 50 arrests since their operational deployment in October.
Smith says no one should be applauding the National Government for finally doing the right thing.
“We should be asking; why did you do so little? Why did more than 5,000 people have to die before you remembered your duty? The City of Cape Town never forgot its duty. While the national government was sleeping and depriving communities of the Cape Flat, the City tried with its limited police resources to step into the bridge left by the national government.”
#AntiGangUnit Residents thanking Ramaphosa for visiting Hanover Park. LI pic.twitter.com/v4xA64IoLV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2018
President @CyrilRamaphosa arrives at the launch of #AntiGangUnit and— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) November 2, 2018
is received by Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, Western Cape Premier Helen Zille, Deputy Minister of Police Bongani Mkhongi and National SAPS Commissioner General Sitole. pic.twitter.com/Fmo5vJ90x0
President @CyrilRamaphosa arrives in Hanover Park for this morning’s programme. He will conduct a walkabout engaging with the residents of Belthorn location ahead of the official launch of the Anti-Gang Unit.#AntiGangUnit pic.twitter.com/vFzy9EPXE0— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) November 2, 2018
[WATCH] Members of the #AntiGangUnit have arrived at the Venue ahead of the official launch by @CyrilRamaphosa pic.twitter.com/yuKWkWV96J— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) November 2, 2018
