Joburg man shot and killed in apparent house robbery
It’s understood Shiraz Salloo was killed in an apparent house robbery in the early hours of Friday morning after four armed suspects broke into his home.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a case of house robbery and murder after a 45-year-old man was shot and killed in Zakariyya Park, south of Johannesburg.
It’s understood Shiraz Salloo was killed in an apparent house robbery in the early hours of Friday morning after four armed suspects broke into his home.
Police say Salloo’s wife responded to a call for help from neighbours when two of the suspects accosted her outside while the other two entered her house.
Spokesperson Kalipaha Mvula says the suspects fled the scene with jewellery and a cellphone and no arrests have yet been made.
“The victim allegedly heard two gunshots. The suspects allegedly returned to her house. The wife found her husband's body lying in a pool of blood, and the man, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crime.”
Mvula has appealed to anyone with information about the incident to contact the police.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
