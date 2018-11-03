JMPD instructor arrested for soliciting bribe from colleague
It’s understood a male officer promised to pass his colleague for a driver training if she agreed to give him a massage at a B&B in the south of Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has arrested one of its officers for soliciting a bribe from a colleague in their ranks.
Authorities conducted a sting operation at the B&B and found the instructor and female colleague in the room.
“A JMPD instructor was arrested on Friday when he was caught red-handed for wanting a massage from a female metro police officer to pass a driving test. The instructor will appear before a disciplinary hearing on charges of extortion, sexual harassment and for bringing the metro police to disrepute,” says JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.
