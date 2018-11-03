Ipid to investigate alleged assault of journalist Frans Sello Machate

it’s understood Machate was driving home after midnight on Wednesday and was followed by an unmarked vehicle.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it’s investigating the alleged assault of journalist Frans Sello Machate by the SA Police Service (SAPS) and Tshwane Metro Police officers.

it’s understood that Machate was driving home after midnight on Wednesday and was followed by an unmarked vehicle.

The SAPS and the Tshwane Metro Police officials broke into Machate‘s house in Equestria and ransacked his office.

It’s alleged that the police then assaulted him in front of his wife and children.

Machate was then charged with reckless, negligent driving and for assaulting a police officer

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini says the matter is under investigation.

“We’re aware of the incident. We’ve passed it on to the investigators to collect the dockets from the SAPS. The matter should be on the way to our office and then we’ll investigate it.”

