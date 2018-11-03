Investigation underway after deadly assault of man selling pirated DVDs
It’s alleged police assaulted the man on the street, which lead to his death.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says investigations into the death of a man selling pirated CDs and DVDs allegedly at the hands of police in Soshanguve are ongoing.
It’s alleged police assaulted the man on the street, which lead to his death.
Residents protested outside the Soshanguve Police Station, breaking the property’s fence and blocking roads.
Ipid says it’s investigating the matter after claiming to have received conflicting reports on the matter.
“One report says the person was assaulted by police. Another report says while the police were rounding the people selling DVDs, they ran away and the deceased, who was part of the group, fell and subsequently died,” says Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini.
This is the second case of police brutality being investigated by ipid.
It’s alleged that officers from the SA Police Service and Tshwane Metro Police broke into a journalist Frans Sello Machete’s house earlier this week, assaulting him and ransacking his office.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.