Investigation underway after deadly assault of man selling pirated DVDs

It’s alleged police assaulted the man on the street, which lead to his death.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says investigations into the death of a man selling pirated CDs and DVDs allegedly at the hands of police in Soshanguve are ongoing.

It’s alleged police assaulted the man on the street, which lead to his death.

Residents protested outside the Soshanguve Police Station, breaking the property’s fence and blocking roads.

Ipid says it’s investigating the matter after claiming to have received conflicting reports on the matter.

“One report says the person was assaulted by police. Another report says while the police were rounding the people selling DVDs, they ran away and the deceased, who was part of the group, fell and subsequently died,” says Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini.

This is the second case of police brutality being investigated by ipid.

It’s alleged that officers from the SA Police Service and Tshwane Metro Police broke into a journalist Frans Sello Machete’s house earlier this week, assaulting him and ransacking his office.