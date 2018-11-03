‘I was discriminated against based on the colour of my skin’

In October, the school threatened disciplinary action against Nozipho Mthembu if she refused to step down.

CAPE TOWN - A former teacher at a Cape Town school has reached a legal settlement with the school after she was coerced into resigning following complaints about her performance.

Parents of pupils at the Rustenburg Girls' Junior School complained about Mthembu’s work saying they were not pleased with her.

Mthembu says she feels the complaints were racially motivated.

“I feel that I was discriminated against based on the colour of my skin because the parents and the school made my teaching environment unbearable.”

She took the school to the CCMA where the settlement was reached

The school has been ordered to apologise to Mthembu.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Education Department says although they’re aware of the dismissal, the educator was a student governing body employee and not an employee of the department.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)