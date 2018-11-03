Popular Topics
Historian Pitika Ntuli calls for culture to be taken seriously after HHP case

Ntuli says customary law should be recognised.

Lerato Sengadi during proceedings at the Johannesburg High Court on 2 November 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Lerato Sengadi during proceedings at the Johannesburg High Court on 2 November 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Writer and academic Pitika Ntuli says the court battle between late rapper HHP's wife Lerato Sengadi and his family shows that indigenous culture needs to be taken seriously.

Sengadi and HHP's family appeared at the High Court in Johannesburg yesterday, after she applied for an urgent court interdict to stop his funeral from going ahead.

She claims Jabba's family is denying her from seeing her husband's body and to be part of the funeral arrangements.

However, HHP's family says it does not recognize Sengadi as his wife as she was not handed over to the Tsambo family.

Yesterday, the court ruled that the pair were married in terms of customary law.

Ntuli says customary law should be recognised.

“Culture needs to be taken over by government and educational institutions and communities because we are losing who we are and it affects young people.”

HHP will be laid to rest today in his hometown of Mahikeng.

