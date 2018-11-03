Historian Pitika Ntuli calls for culture to be taken seriously after HHP case

Ntuli says customary law should be recognised.

JOHANNESBURG – Writer and academic Pitika Ntuli says the court battle between late rapper HHP's wife Lerato Sengadi and his family shows that indigenous culture needs to be taken seriously.

Sengadi and HHP's family appeared at the High Court in Johannesburg yesterday, after she applied for an urgent court interdict to stop his funeral from going ahead.

She claims Jabba's family is denying her from seeing her husband's body and to be part of the funeral arrangements.

#Leratosengadi’s lawyer has argued that sengadi and #HHP had come to be known socially and on social media as husband and wife, he’s asked why this has was not contended by the family. #HHPFuneral. KM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2018

However, HHP's family says it does not recognize Sengadi as his wife as she was not handed over to the Tsambo family.

Yesterday, the court ruled that the pair were married in terms of customary law.

“Culture needs to be taken over by government and educational institutions and communities because we are losing who we are and it affects young people.”

HHP will be laid to rest today in his hometown of Mahikeng.