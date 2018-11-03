Popular Topics
HHP’s family, friends remember the love he had for others

Jabba's sister Ayanda Tsambo says he was the same amazing person at home as he was with fans and friends.

The Tsambo family and HHP's son at Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo's funeral in Mmbatho Convention Centre in the North West. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
The Tsambo family and HHP's son at Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo's funeral in Mmbatho Convention Centre in the North West. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The family and friends of Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo say they'll remember the great care and love the music icon had for those closest to him.

Thousands of people are attending the funeral of the rapper also known as Jabaa which is underway in Mahikeng.

His sister Ayanda Tsambo says he was the same amazing person at home as he was with fans and friends.

“The Jabulani you grew to love was the same guy indoors. He was actually simple in the house, he would clean the floor on all fours even though mops were available.”

She says he loved to share with others.

“His plate was always reserved for whoever needed it.”

Tsambo's customary wife Lerato Sengadi is also in attendance.

She attempted to stop the funeral yesterday, but the High Court in Johannesburg ruled that while she is his customary wife, the funeral should still go ahead.

