Mourners at HHP’s funeral arrive at Matloung Cemetery

Several speakers described Jabba as a hero during the funeral service at the Mabatho Convention Centre.

MAHIKENG - Mourners have made their way to the Matloung Cemetery in the North West where music icon Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo will be laid to rest.

#HHPFuneral Jabba’s casket has now been brought to the burial site. He will be buried in the Heroes acre section. AJ pic.twitter.com/jK0Zt7EShP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 3, 2018

MEC for Arts and Culture Ontlametse Mochware says the rapper leaves a legacy that Mahikeng will continue to uphold.

“One thing we must take from the loss of Jabulani Tsambo is that success can be lonely at times. Achievement brings expectation of even greater achievements.”