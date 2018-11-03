‘HHP, a talent who died too soon’
Jabulani Tsambo received emotional tributes from family, friends and loved ones during the funeral proceedings.
MAHIKENG - After an intense court battle that nearly halted proceedings, Jabulani Tsambo, widely known as HHP, has now been laid to rest at Mahikeng in the North West.
While the cause of the hip-hop sensation’s passing is still unknown, his death has thrust depression into the spotlight as it was widely known that he suffered from the illness.
He has been buried at a section called the Heroes Arce at the Matloung Cemetery.
The rapper received emotional tributes from family, friends and loved ones during the funeral proceedings.
HHP’s widow, Lerato Sengadi, and his family became emotional as his coffin was lowered into the ground.
WATCH: 'Goodnight my son, goodnight’- HHP’s mom
Jabulani, popularly known as Jabba, has been buried at Heroes Arce as a tribute to him for the contribution he has made to his home province through his music.
He has been described by fans and loved ones as a talent who died too soon.
“He leaves a legacy with his music. We will remember him, and we’ll play his music always” says a fan.
Another fan added: “It’s so painful, confusing, angering and triggering. I think it’s going to take a while if ever, to get over this [HHP’s death].”
The provincial government afforded him an official provincial funeral in his honour.
Sengadi was also present at the funeral after she headed for the court to bid for the halting of Saturday’s proceedings.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.