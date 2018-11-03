‘HHP, a talent who died too soon’

Jabulani Tsambo received emotional tributes from family, friends and loved ones during the funeral proceedings.

MAHIKENG - After an intense court battle that nearly halted proceedings, Jabulani Tsambo, widely known as HHP, has now been laid to rest at Mahikeng in the North West.

While the cause of the hip-hop sensation’s passing is still unknown, his death has thrust depression into the spotlight as it was widely known that he suffered from the illness.

He has been buried at a section called the Heroes Arce at the Matloung Cemetery.

The rapper received emotional tributes from family, friends and loved ones during the funeral proceedings.

HHP’s widow, Lerato Sengadi, and his family became emotional as his coffin was lowered into the ground.

WATCH: 'Goodnight my son, goodnight’- HHP’s mom

Jabulani, popularly known as Jabba, has been buried at Heroes Arce as a tribute to him for the contribution he has made to his home province through his music.

He has been described by fans and loved ones as a talent who died too soon.

“He leaves a legacy with his music. We will remember him, and we’ll play his music always” says a fan.

Another fan added: “It’s so painful, confusing, angering and triggering. I think it’s going to take a while if ever, to get over this [HHP’s death].”

The provincial government afforded him an official provincial funeral in his honour.

Sengadi was also present at the funeral after she headed for the court to bid for the halting of Saturday’s proceedings.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)