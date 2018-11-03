Former Chippa United coach Roger Sikhakhane has died

The 42-year old former Chippa United coach’s cause of death is still unknown.

JOHANNESBURG - National First Division club Royal Eagles has confirmed that coach Roger Sikhakhane has died.

He had several stints as Chippa boss and guided Thanda Royal Zulu to Absa Premiership qualification in the 2016/17 season.

People have shared their shock and sadness at Sikhakhane's passing on Twitter:

It's a shocking to Hear about the passing #RogerSikhakhane my his soul rest in peace and the family my condolences I already miss him in the name of football,thank u for giving us opportunity in the field of soccer — Papiki Rasenyalo (@ssetlaelo) November 3, 2018

Sad news, football coach Roger Sikhakhane has passed away. He would be remembered for having coached Chippa United and Thanda Royal Zulu. Aphumule ngobuhle #RIPRogerSikhakhane pic.twitter.com/lQHhzU51I4 — Bekithemba Zulu🇿🇦 (@BekithembaZ) November 3, 2018

❤️| RIP Roger Sikhakhane.



Our deepest and most sincere condolences to the Sikhakhane family during this difficult period.#RIPSikhakhane pic.twitter.com/T15f5mEJd7 — Chief Erican (@EricanSA) November 3, 2018

Rest in Peace Son Of Biko #Rogersikhakhane pic.twitter.com/aa9EZEupJD — STEVE BIKO T-SHIRTS 🔥 (@MsidosOriginal) November 3, 2018

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)