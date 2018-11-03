Florida yoga class 'fought back' as gunman killed two
The gunman shot six people and pistol-whipped one person before fatally shooting himself.
FLORIDA - Three people have been shot dead in Florida after a gunman opened fire inside a yoga studio before killing himself.
Six gunshot victims have been taken to hospitals while two people died at the hospital and the other four are in critical condition.
There were indications people fought the gunman and some tried to save others.
Police received a call at 5.37pm of multiple victims at the Hot Yoga studio at an upscale shopping centre in Florida’s capital, Tallahassee, Police Chief Michael DeLeo told reporters.
The shooter pistol-whipped one man in the yoga class who rushed him after he opened fire, the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper reported.
“There were indications that several people not only fought back but tried to save other people,” DeLeo told reporters, confirming that one man was pistol-whipped.
The gunman appeared to have acted alone and there was no immediate threat to the Tallahassee community, DeLeo said.
Police have tentatively identified the shooter and are looking for any links between him and the victims, he added.
“All evidence points to a single actor who has stayed on scene and is deceased at this time so there is no additional threat to the public,” DeLeo said. City Commissioner Scott Maddox was among officials who went to the incident.
“In my public service career, I have had to be on some bad scenes. This is the worst. Please pray,” Maddox posted on Facebook.
Alex Redding, a patron at a bar downstairs from the studio, said people came inside seeking assistance, saying a man had been acting strangely inside the yoga studio and then began shooting during the class, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.
Other victims, barefoot from their yoga class, came into the bar in clear shock and barely able to speak anything but the word “shooter,” the newspaper reported.
Mayor Andrew Gillum, the Democratic nominee for state governor, halted campaigning to return to the city.
“No act of gun violence is acceptable,” Gillum tweeted.
Tallahassee’s murder rate has been an issue in the governor’s race, with Gillum’s opponent Republican former U.S. Representative Ron DeSantis accusing him of being weak on crime.
Megan Nixon said she was eating at a restaurant underneath the studio when she heard shooting and people running upstairs.
“The gun shot six or seven times. I saw five different ambulances picking people up,” she told the Tallahassee Democrat. “It’s scary it’s so close to home.”
