eSwatini princess gets information portfolio in new government
The princess, the king’s firstborn and a part-time rap musician, also sits on the board of the country’s telecoms giant and leading mobile operator MTN.
MBABANE - The newly appointed prime minister of eSwatini has named the 31-year-old daughter of King Mswati III as information minister weeks after the small kingdom held largely symbolic elections.
Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini, who took office last weekend, on Friday unveiled his 19-member cabinet which includes Princess Sikhanyiso Dlamini who will run the Information, Communications and Technology portfolio.
The ministry oversees the media and controls the issuance of broadcasting and print licences.
Educated in England and the US and the holder of a masters degree in digital communications from Sydney University, she also sits on her father’s powerful advisory council on political and economic matters.
The princess, the king’s firstborn and a part-time rap musician, also sits on the board of the country’s telecoms giant and leading mobile operator MTN, in which the king owns a 10% stake.
The role of head of government is extremely limited in eSwatini - a poor landlocked nation of 1.3 million residents wedged between South Africa and Mozambique.
The king anoints ministers and controls parliament.
Without warning in April, Mswati III - one of the world’s last absolute rulers - marked 50 years since his country’s independence from British colonial rule by announcing that it would now be known as eSwatini (“land of the Swazis”).
Popular in Africa
-
Clinton warns Ramaphosa on handling land expropriation
-
Turkey recalls Uganda envoy over ancient Greek costume ‘scandal’
-
Angry Copts mourn Egypt bus attack victims
-
South Sudan rebel leader Machar: We are for peace
-
Zimbabwe president says study points to oil in country
-
Tanzania opposition leader charged with sedition after statement on clash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.