Driver sentenced to 3 years in jail for death of motorcyclist
Stuart Anthony was hit by a driver who tried to make an illegal U-turn in April 2017.
JOHANNESBURG - The widow of a man killed while travelling on his motorcycle says she is relieved that justice has been served.
Stuart Anthony was hit by a driver who tried to make an illegal U-turn in April 2017.
A culpable homicide case against the driver was opened three months ago after mounting pressure from the deceased man’s wife Maureen O’Brien.
On Friday, the motorist was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay an R10,000 fine at Kagiso Magistrate Court.
O’Brien says all she wanted was justice for her husband.
“I didn’t want him to be forgotten and I knew that my voice would be for him. I never let it go but the court case is over.”
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.