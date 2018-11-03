Driver sentenced to 3 years in jail for death of motorcyclist

Stuart Anthony was hit by a driver who tried to make an illegal U-turn in April 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - The widow of a man killed while travelling on his motorcycle says she is relieved that justice has been served.

A culpable homicide case against the driver was opened three months ago after mounting pressure from the deceased man’s wife Maureen O’Brien.

On Friday, the motorist was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay an R10,000 fine at Kagiso Magistrate Court.

O’Brien says all she wanted was justice for her husband.

“I didn’t want him to be forgotten and I knew that my voice would be for him. I never let it go but the court case is over.”