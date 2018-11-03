-
-
-
-
Deadly dog virus hits Khayelitsha animal clinic
The organisation says the canine parvovirus is a highly contagious illness that affects dogs.
CAPE TOWN - An animal clinic in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, says it’s experiencing the worst influx of canine parvovirus (parvo) in more than two decades.
Mdzananda Animal Clinic says on average it admits 14 dogs per month, but this rose to 45 in the past month.
The organisation says the canine parvovirus is a highly contagious illness that affects dogs.
“The symptoms are that they have very bad diarrhoea. It’s a very potent smelling diarrhoea. Vomiting and they’re very lethargic. It’s quite fatal if they are not brought to us early for treatment,” says the organisation’s Marcelle du Plessis.
She adds that the virus is more prevalent now, due to the hot weather.
Du Plessis says the clinic is currently in a difficult financial position after losing their main funder due to international budget cuts, adding that the parvo influx has put a strain on their funding.
“We really do need assistance with funding. It’s costing us close to R1,300 per day per animal. So, if an animal stays with us for about five days it comes to about over R6,000 per animal, and we’re currently struggling with funding.”
-
