Cardi B 'has held talks over TV project'
Outspoken rap star Cardi B has held talks about a new TV project.
The chart-topping rap star and actress Fran Drescher have held discussions about working together on an upcoming TV show, with Cardi having previously suggested that she could play her daughter in a potential reboot of her 90s sitcom, The Nanny.
Fran - who played Fran Fine from 1993 to 1999 - shared: "I am actually talking to her representation, and it may not be for 'The Nanny', but it could be for something else.
"A millennial-meets-baby-boomer kind of concept. I would love to work with her."
Fran thinks that she and Cardi would make a "great combo".
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Fran continued: "We both are style icons and have funny voices! And I just think she's funny, so we'll see."
Meanwhile, Cardi recently admitted she's been too busy to release a "bonus" track for her fans.
The Bodak Yellow hitmaker - who has three-month-old daughter Culture with husband Offset - wanted to treat fans to an album outtake, but she's been unable to so far because her schedule is so packed.
Cardi said: "The plan was always to drop a, like, bonus. But I just didn't [think] I was going to be so busy doing back-and-forth, back-and-forth things after I gave birth. It's like, oh my God, like, my schedule is so flooded.
"Maybe in December or just maybe January. I don't know. It's just songs that I felt were really good songs that didn't make the album."
Cardi also dismissed rumours she's penned a diss track about her rival Nicki Minaj, insisting she'd rather address their differences in person.
She said: "The way that I came up, it was never about dissing nobody, and I still feel like I don't need to diss anybody for nothing. My music was never about that.
"I have a short temper, so that's like doing things that I don't stand for. I don't like when people be subbing me. So why would I subbing you on music?
"And any problem that I have, I always address people face-to-face. I don't care. It's whatever the energy's like. I don't care."
