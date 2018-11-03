Cape Rail Enforcement Unit receives mixed reactions from commuters

It’s been a week since the new City’s Rail Enforcement Unit officers were deployed to the Cape Town network.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail commuters have mixed reactions to the City of Cape Town’s new Rail Enforcement Unit but remain hopeful that the unit will help combat crime on trains.

The officers officially reported for duty on Monday at Cape Town train station.

It is a joint initiative between the City of Cape Town, provincial government and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

It’s been a week since the new City’s Rail Enforcement Unit officers were deployed to the Cape Town network.

The 100 officers deployed on trains and at stations operate during train hours.

Shortly after the unit’s deployment on Monday, officers arrested a commuter who was found with tik in his possession on a train in the Salt River area.

On Thursday, a man was arrested with 79 packets of dagga at Esplanade train station.

Some have said they’ve seen the officers, while many say they haven’t yet.

A regular commuter says she saw officers working on Saturday afternoon and felt a bit safer.

“They’re up and down and chatting to commuters on the train.”

Another said she hasn’t yet but welcomes the officers as a crime on trains are becoming more frequent.

“I’ve been robbed on a train and there’s no security. They must have security personnel on trains, so we can be safe.”

Officials say the officers will be deployed for 12 months.