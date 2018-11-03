Cape Rail Enforcement Unit receives mixed reactions from commuters
It’s been a week since the new City’s Rail Enforcement Unit officers were deployed to the Cape Town network.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail commuters have mixed reactions to the City of Cape Town’s new Rail Enforcement Unit but remain hopeful that the unit will help combat crime on trains.
The officers officially reported for duty on Monday at Cape Town train station.
It is a joint initiative between the City of Cape Town, provincial government and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).
It’s been a week since the new City’s Rail Enforcement Unit officers were deployed to the Cape Town network.
The 100 officers deployed on trains and at stations operate during train hours.
Shortly after the unit’s deployment on Monday, officers arrested a commuter who was found with tik in his possession on a train in the Salt River area.
On Thursday, a man was arrested with 79 packets of dagga at Esplanade train station.
Some have said they’ve seen the officers, while many say they haven’t yet.
A regular commuter says she saw officers working on Saturday afternoon and felt a bit safer.
“They’re up and down and chatting to commuters on the train.”
Another said she hasn’t yet but welcomes the officers as a crime on trains are becoming more frequent.
“I’ve been robbed on a train and there’s no security. They must have security personnel on trains, so we can be safe.”
Officials say the officers will be deployed for 12 months.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.