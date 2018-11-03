ANC resolves to end ‘secret meetings’ among leaders
After the Sunday Times article, the NEC resolved that the party’s top six must investigate the alleged plot to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) has resolved there will no longer be “secret meetings” among party leaders, like the one secretary-general Ace Magashule held with former President Jacob Zuma and other leaders in Durban two months ago.
The resolution was made at the party’s special NEC meeting on Saturday.
Two months ago, the Sunday Times reported that Magashule, Zuma and leaders of the Youth and Women’s leagues met in a secret meeting in Durban to discuss how to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa from office.
After the Sunday Times article, the NEC resolved that the party’s top six must investigate the alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa.
That investigation is now complete, Magashule explains what has been resolved going forward.
“We’ve agreed that going forward people must meet, have ANC meetings, people must engage, and provinces must be able to invite each other so that people and leaders do not meet in corners,” says Magashule.
Magashule has admitted it is better the national officials be informed when meetings are held, to avoid them being misconstrued.
