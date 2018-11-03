ANC NEC to discuss VBS looting among other things
The meeting witl discuss various issues including the looting of the VBS Mutual Bank and the alleged involvement of its leaders.
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) is holding a special meeting today to discuss various issues including the looting of the VBS Mutual Bank and the alleged involvement of its leaders.
The two-day meeting will also discuss elections and unity in the organization.
The ANC’s Ace Magashule explains what this special NEC will discuss:
“Preparing ourselves for elections, still focusing on the issue of unity. We will also be hosting the BRICS parties.”
A week after the party’s integrity committee recommended to the NEC that members implicated in the looting of the bank should be directed to step aside from all leadership positions and activities of the ANC, Magashule says the NEC will make a decision.
“The matter of the integrity commission will appear to us the special NEC.”
It’s unclear if the Meeting will also discuss the Public Protector’s report which found Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba violated the constitution and the Executive Members Ethics Act.
