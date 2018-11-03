ANC facing challenge of stopping members from taking party to court
The special national executive committee meeting is underway on Saturday as disgruntled party members prepare to take the organisation to court this coming week.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ (ANC) highest decision-making body says it will not tire from engaging members taking the ruling party to court.
The special national executive committee (NEC) meeting is underway on Saturday as disgruntled party members, including former North West premier and ANC chair Supra Mahumapelo, prepare to take the organisation to court this coming week.
They want to challenge the NEC’s decision to disband the North West ANC leadership, saying processes to do so were flawed and irrational.
The ANC’s Ace Magashule says they won’t give up on trying to stop ANC members from taking the party to court.
“We’re not going to tire to engage them and show them the light. So far, the ANC has been able to win all the challenges, in terms of court issues.”
He says engagements with some disgruntled members have been successful.
“Other comrades, fortunately, have decided to withdraw their court actions and it all goes well for the organisation. So, today we’re discussing that.”
Magashule also confirmed that the NEC has resolved that there must no longer be secret meetings between the party’s leaders. Meetings such as the recent one he held with former President Jacob Zuma and other leaders in Durban.
