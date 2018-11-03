Actor Alec Baldwin charged over New York parking spot fight

Baldwin “assaulted someone for a parking spot that they were both going for,” New York Police Department detective Sophia Mason said.

NEW YORK - Actor Alec Baldwin, most recently famous for his impersonations of US President Donald Trump, was charged on Friday after a fight over a New York parking spot, police said.

The 30 Rock sitcom actor, 60, “assaulted someone for a parking spot that they were both going for,” New York Police Department detective Sophia Mason said.

Baldwin was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment, police said. He was met by dozens of photographers and camera crews on his release from a New York police station on Friday.

“Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story,” a post on his foundation’s Twitter account said. “However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much.”

Baldwin has enjoyed a new wave of popularity in the last two years for his scathing impressions of Trump on TV sketch series “Saturday Night Live,” winning an Emmy.

Told by White House reporters on Friday of his arrest, Trump replied, “I wish him luck.”