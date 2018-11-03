7 people killed on Western Cape roads this weekend

There were also several roadblocks throughout the province on Friday night.

CAPE TOWN - Seven people from George, Knysna, Riversdal, Mitchells Plain, Athlone and Bishop Lavis have died on Western Cape roads this weekend.

“Since the start of the weekend, we’ve lost seven lives on our roads. Six pedestrians died in different motor vehicle accidents and one passenger lost his life in an accident in Riversdal,” says Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa.

About 203 fines were issued. The total of these amounted to R353,850.00.

“Some 1,240 vehicles were stopped and 1,200 drivers were tested for alcohol. Five drunken drivers were arrested, and the highest reading recorded was 1.13 milligrams/1000ml, which is four times over the legal limit.”

The R44 between Botriver, Kleinmond and Hermanus has since reopened for traffic following protests.