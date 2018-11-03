7 people killed on Western Cape roads this weekend
There were also several roadblocks throughout the province on Friday night.
CAPE TOWN - Seven people from George, Knysna, Riversdal, Mitchells Plain, Athlone and Bishop Lavis have died on Western Cape roads this weekend.
“Since the start of the weekend, we’ve lost seven lives on our roads. Six pedestrians died in different motor vehicle accidents and one passenger lost his life in an accident in Riversdal,” says Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa.
There were also several roadblocks throughout the province on Friday night.
About 203 fines were issued. The total of these amounted to R353,850.00.
“Some 1,240 vehicles were stopped and 1,200 drivers were tested for alcohol. Five drunken drivers were arrested, and the highest reading recorded was 1.13 milligrams/1000ml, which is four times over the legal limit.”
The R44 between Botriver, Kleinmond and Hermanus has since reopened for traffic following protests.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.