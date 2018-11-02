Court rules that HHP family funeral will proceed

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Court rules that HHP family funeral will proceed

Lerato Sengadi had filed an interdict against HHP's family to have the late artist buried in Johannesburg and wanted the court to grant her access to his body and rights to arrange his funeral.

Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo’s partner Lerato Sengadi in court on 02 November 2018. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN.
Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo’s partner Lerato Sengadi in court on 02 November 2018. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has ruled that Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo and Lerato Sengadi were married according to customary law, but that the Mahikeng funeral arranged by his family must go ahead, thus denying the court bid by Sengadi to halt the Saturday funeral.

Sengadi wanted the late artist to be buried in Johannesburg and also wanted the court to grant her access to the late musician’s body and rights to arrange his funeral.

HHP died last week and while the cause of his death is still unknown, he was vocal about his battle with depression and suicide attempts.

WATCH: Judge reads ruling

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA