Court rules that HHP family funeral will proceed

Lerato Sengadi had filed an interdict against HHP's family to have the late artist buried in Johannesburg and wanted the court to grant her access to his body and rights to arrange his funeral.

JOHANNESBURG - Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has ruled that Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo and Lerato Sengadi were married according to customary law, but that the Mahikeng funeral arranged by his family must go ahead, thus denying the court bid by Sengadi to halt the Saturday funeral.

Sengadi wanted the late artist to be buried in Johannesburg and also wanted the court to grant her access to the late musician’s body and rights to arrange his funeral.

HHP died last week and while the cause of his death is still unknown, he was vocal about his battle with depression and suicide attempts.

WATCH: Judge reads ruling

BREAKING: The Johannesburg High Court has ruled that #HHP and #LeratoSengadi were married according to customary law. KM #HHPFuneral — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2018

The Judge says the fact that the customary marriage was not registered, it does not mean it is invalid. #HHP #HHPFuneral #LeratoSengadi. KM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2018

The judge says, lawfully #LeratoSengadi would be correct to stop the funeral, however applying Ubuntu and that #HHP believed in African culture, it would not be judicious to stop interdict the funeral from going ahead. #HHPFuneral KM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2018