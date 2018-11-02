Vlakfontein murders: Funeral planned for Sunday
The family has thanked the public for their support, saying it has helped them cope with the situation.
JOHANNESBURG - The funeral service of seven people whose bodies were found buried in sand in Vlakfontein south of Johannesburg will be held in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.
Government has also pledged to help with funeral arrangements, as well as counselling.
Tebogo Lekoetse says he still cannot believe what has happened to his family and that the surviving members now need immediate counselling to cope.
“We really appreciate the support from everyone and thank them for being kind to us.”
Meanwhile, the police are still trailing a man known as Ernest Khoza who is believed to be the prime suspect in the group murder.
The person who was detained for questioning by the police has since been released after no links to him and the killings were established.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
