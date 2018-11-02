Two changes to Proteas women's WC squad

National coach Hilton Moreeng outlines the changes to his squad.

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced two changes to the Proteas’ ICC Women’s World T20 squad that will take place from 9 to 24 November in the West Indies.

Spinner Raisibe Ntozakhe has been replaced by another finger spinner Yolani Fourie after she was withdrawn from the squad while she works on remodelling her bowling action. The ICC found Ntozakhe’s action to be illegal shortly after she was announced in the World Cup squad.

The other change sees Saarah Smith replaced by Moseline Daniels after she sustained fracture on her pinkie finger during a practice session. The injury will take four to six weeks to resolve.

National coach Hilton Moreeng touched on the changes to his squad.

“It’s very unfortunate. We feel her pain as one of our squad members who worked extremely hard through the winter to find herself in her very first World Cup. To end it so prematurely for her it’s very disappointing and we wish her a speedy recovery and we know that she will make a good comeback. She’s got a strong head on her shoulders.

“Going forward now, after a discussion with the rest of the selectors, the players coming in for her and Raisibe (Ntozakhe) are Moseline Daniels and Yolani Fourie. They are both suitable replacements, players who have both been to World Cups before so we will have that experience to fall back on and we know that they will be able to add value to the team from game one.”

The sixth edition of the ten-team tournament will take place across three venues – Antigua, Saint Lucia and Guyana.

It is also the first ever stand-alone women’s World T20.

South Africa will play in Group A in St Lucia against defending champions West Indies, England, Sri Lanka and World Cup Qualifier winners Bangladesh. Group B comprises Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland.