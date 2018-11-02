Treasury: Calls for e-toll non-payment has impacted tax morality
Deputy director general Ismail Momoniat says Friday’s protest has the effect of undermining a culture of payment.
CAPE TOWN - Treasury says the calls from civil society group, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, and others not to pay e-tolls has hugely impacted on tax morality.
Deputy director general Ismail Momoniat says Friday’s protest has the effect of undermining a culture of payment.
#Etolls Makhura: The etolls shall fall. pic.twitter.com/xPWxNiMPRF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2018
Momoniat says while the judgment calls made on the project were debatable, there is no evidence to suggest that the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has been corrupt in its administration.
“Advocacy for non-payment there has consequences for other services, both in terms of future roads and for other services where payment is required. Either way, we need to ensure that some of these issues are taken up differently.”
Sanral has received R3 billion from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa as a budget transfer to help it plug its funding gap as a result of non-payment.
