Taxi driver convicted of murder of 10 children released
In 2010 Jacob Humphreys ignored safety signals at the Buttskop Level crossing and caused a collision with a train, causing the deaths of 10 school children he was transporting.
CAPE TOWN - The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that a taxi driver who was convicted for the deaths of 10 children in a level crossing tragedy in Blackheath has been released from prison.
He was initially handed a 20-year prison sentence but the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned the conviction and Humphreys served eight years for culpable homicide.
He was initially handed a 20-year prison sentence but the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned the conviction and Humphreys served eight years for culpable homicide.
His release from prison came as a shock to Valerie Philips, a mother who lost her 13-year-old son Jody Phillips in the tragedy in 2010.
“Two weeks ago that we’ve learnt to learn that Humphreys is out. It came as a shock but you know what, whether he is out or in, is not going to bring my son back.”
The department's Simphiwe Xako told Eyewitness News that Humphreys was released from prison on 22 August after completing his sentence.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
