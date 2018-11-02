Popular Topics
Taxi driver convicted of murder of 10 children released

In 2010 Jacob Humphreys ignored safety signals at the Buttskop Level crossing and caused a collision with a train, causing the deaths of 10 school children he was transporting.

Jacob Humphreys sits in the dock at the Western Cape High Court during his trial. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN
Jacob Humphreys sits in the dock at the Western Cape High Court during his trial. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that a taxi driver who was convicted for the deaths of 10 children in a level crossing tragedy in Blackheath has been released from prison.

In 2010 Jacob Humphreys ignored safety signals at the Buttskop Level crossing and caused a collision with a train causing the deaths of 10 school children he was transporting.

He was initially handed a 20-year prison sentence but the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned the conviction and Humphreys served eight years for culpable homicide.

His release from prison came as a shock to Valerie Philips, a mother who lost her 13-year-old son Jody Phillips in the tragedy in 2010.

“Two weeks ago that we’ve learnt to learn that Humphreys is out. It came as a shock but you know what, whether he is out or in, is not going to bring my son back.”

The department's Simphiwe Xako told Eyewitness News that Humphreys was released from prison on 22 August after completing his sentence.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

