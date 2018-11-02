Soweto Theatre to be renamed after legendary playwright Gibson Kente

Gibson Kente was regarded as the father of black theatre in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - The Soweto Theatre in Jabulani will soon be renamed after late legendary playwright Gibson Kente.

This after the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Council sitting voted in favour of the motion tabled by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Johannesburg Caucus to do so.

Kente was regarded the father of black theatre in South Africa, having unearthed many talented actors and produced, composed and directed iconic productions dealing with life in South African black townships during apartheid.

He was also a freedom fighter, social activist and a prominent member of a group known as Union of South African Artists (Union Artists) which was based in central Johannesburg. The Union Artists offered black performers in South Africa training, royalty contracts and fair payment.

The City of Joburg's Anda Mbikwana says following the motion's passing, public hearings and consultations on the renaming will take place and it's expected that the official renaming will happen in about a month's time.

"EFF welcomes the City of Johannesburg remaining of Soweto Theatre. In our view, this is a befitting tribute to Gibson Mthuthuzeli Kente who during the dark days of apartheid motivated thousands of artist and ordinary South Africans in defiance of the brutal apartheid state, demanding the freedom of a black child; a right for a black child to be treated with dignity and respect," says the party's Joburg regional chairperson Musa Novela.