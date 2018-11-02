Popular Topics
Simone Biles claims record 13th world gold medal

The 21-year-old American broke the all-time record set by Belarusian male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo in 1996, a year before Biles was born.

Simone Biles of the US waves to the crowd after winning the women's all-around final of the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the Aspire Dome on 1 November 2018 in Doha. Picture: AFP
Simone Biles of the US waves to the crowd after winning the women's all-around final of the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the Aspire Dome on 1 November 2018 in Doha. Picture: AFP
54 minutes ago

DOHA - Superstar Simone Biles became the first ever gymnast to win 13 world championship gold medals with victory in the individual vault competition in Qatar on Friday.

The 21-year-old American broke the all-time record set by Belarusian male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo in 1996, a year before Biles was born.

It was Biles' third gold medal of the week so far in Doha and she is halfway to a possible sweep of six gold medals at these championships.

This was also her 17th world championship medal overall, which means she is just three shy of the all-time record of 20, held by Russia's Svetlana Khorkina.

Favourite to take gold in the event, she received a mark of 15.366, well ahead of second-placed Shallon Olsen from Canada, who finished on 14.516.

Bronze went to Mexico's Alexa Moreno, with 43-year-old Oksana Chusovitina in fourth.

Biles has another chance of a gold medal later on Friday in the uneven bars event.

Earlier, all-around gold medal winner Artur Dalaloyan won the men's floor exercise gold medal.

