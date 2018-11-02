-
Simone Biles claims record 13th world gold medal
The 21-year-old American broke the all-time record set by Belarusian male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo in 1996, a year before Biles was born.
DOHA - Superstar Simone Biles became the first ever gymnast to win 13 world championship gold medals with victory in the individual vault competition in Qatar on Friday.
The 21-year-old American broke the all-time record set by Belarusian male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo in 1996, a year before Biles was born.
It was Biles' third gold medal of the week so far in Doha and she is halfway to a possible sweep of six gold medals at these championships.
This was also her 17th world championship medal overall, which means she is just three shy of the all-time record of 20, held by Russia's Svetlana Khorkina.
Favourite to take gold in the event, she received a mark of 15.366, well ahead of second-placed Shallon Olsen from Canada, who finished on 14.516.
Bronze went to Mexico's Alexa Moreno, with 43-year-old Oksana Chusovitina in fourth.
Biles has another chance of a gold medal later on Friday in the uneven bars event.
Earlier, all-around gold medal winner Artur Dalaloyan won the men's floor exercise gold medal.
